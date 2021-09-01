Town Talk: A conversation with Antoinette Funk, a candidate for Warren County School Board, Happy Creek District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks Antoinette D Funk, an independent candidate for the Warren County School Board, Happy Creek District. Antoinette says she is running on a platform seeking integrity, accountability, and transparency in our county schools, and will work diligently to serve the students and their families. Supporting students first also means recognizing the professional and service staff and their needs for the vital jobs they take on each day.royalexaminer.com
Comments / 0