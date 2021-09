375 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Will the 2021 San Francisco 49ers take advantage of what has been analyzed by some as the easiest schedule in the NFL? Sportsbooks have set San Francisco's win total at a lofty 10.5 games and we will attempt to predict whether the Niners will go over or under that total in 2021 by taking a look at each game.