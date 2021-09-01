Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Two tornadoes touch down near Virginia Tech

By Janay Reece, Benjamin Beddoes
WHSV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday night as the remnants of Ida passed through the region, two tornadoes touched down in Montgomery County near Virginia Tech. Strong storms prompted several tornado warnings Tuesday night including Montgomery County, where Virginia Tech is located. The National Weather Service spent Wednesday looking at the damage. Survey results show two confirmed EF-1 tornadoes with estimated winds of 90-95 mph. One tornado was confirmed about 4 miles southeast of Radford where a barn was damaged and several trees were uprooted.

www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Montgomery County, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
City
Radford, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Extreme Weather#Montgomery Co#Wdbj#Nwsblacksburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy