New IDA Executive Director Rick Pérez Assesses the Global Documentary Narrative
Richard Ray (“Rick”) Pérez took the helm as executive director of IDA this past May, following a six-year period of expansion, growth, impact and innovation under the leadership of Simon Kilmurry. Pérez brings to the table a 20-year career in documentary, and a tangential association with IDA throughout those two decades. As a filmmaker, he made Unprecedented: The 2020 Presidential Election with then-IDA Board Member Joan Sekler; his second feature, Cesar’s Last Fast, was a project in IDA’s Fiscal Sponsorship Program; he has moderated various panels and convenings at IDA’s biennial Getting Real conferences; and he has served on IDA Documentary Awards committees. Beyond IDA, he made his name on the executive side, as Director of Creative Partnerships at Sundance Institute’s Documentary Film Program, where he oversaw numerous projects, both domestically and abroad, and as Director of Acquisitions and Distribution Strategies at WGBH/WORLD Channel.www.documentary.org
