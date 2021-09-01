Swinney addresses Davis' status for UGA game

Rumors started swirling Wednesday afternoon that Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis could miss the Georgia game because of COVID-19 protocols. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressed that following Wednesday’s practice.

“We’re not going to confirm anything other than Saturday,” Swinney said. “We’ll let everyone know (then) who’s available and who’s not. Unless we’ve got somebody with a long-term injury that we talked about, we’re going to roll with the same policy we had last year.”

Swinney’s comments came a day he said during his weekly press conference that “everybody is available” for the Bulldogs other than players who had already sustained season-ending injuries. Last season, Swinney opted to wait until game day to reveal who was available to play and who wasn’t.

A third-year starter, Davis has racked up 68 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 20 starts over the last two seasons. Should he not be able to go, Tre Williams and Darnell Jefferies are listed as Davis’ primary backups on Clemson’s depth chart this week. Ruke Orhorhoro, Bryan Bresee’s backup at the other defensive tackle spot, may also be able to slide over if needed.

