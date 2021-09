What does T.Y. Hilton’s fantasy football outlook look like in 2021, and can he outperform his ADP with the Colts? Hilton has five seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. The four-time Pro Bowler has finished as a WR2 or higher in 41% of his 133 active career games. Hilton now finds himself catching passes from Wentz heading into the 2021 season. The former Eagles quarterback has the arm strength to allow the veteran receiver to attack defenses vertically.