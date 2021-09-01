Cancel
Double vaccination halves risk of Long COVID

By King's College London
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdults who have received a double vaccination are 47% less likely to have Long COVID should they contract a COVID-19 infection. Researchers at King's College London analyzed data from participants logging their symptoms, tests and vaccines on the UK ZOE COVID Symptom Study app between 8th December 2020 and 4 July 2021, including 1,240,009 (first dose) and 971,504 (second dose) vaccinated UK adults. The research team assessed a range of factors, including age, frailty and areas of deprivation and compared that with post-vaccination infection.

