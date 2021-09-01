Penelope Cruz in Chanel at the 78th Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony and the 'Parallel Mothers' Photocall & Premiere
Wearing CHANEL, Penelope Cruz attended the 78th Venice Film Festival opening ceremony and the 'Parallel Mothers' photocall & premiere today(September 1st) in Venice, Italy. For the photocall, she wore a RESORT 2022 black & white frayed jacket with the matching frayed hem mini skirt. In some cases, I don't mind a frayed hem but these pieces together aren't working for me. I would have definitely remove the frayed fringe hem from the skirt but overall the fit is off.www.thefashionistastories.com
