Penelope Cruz in Chanel at the 78th Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony and the 'Parallel Mothers' Photocall & Premiere

While Spencer costume designer Jacqueline Durran has not admitted to taking direct influence from Princess Diana's looks for Kristen Stewart's costumes, the new movie poster has us dissecting every detail. Neon distributed the above teaser of Pablo Larraín's Spencer on Aug. 25 ahead of its Nov. 5 release date, and it's an image of Kristen as Diana, slouched over her strapless gown that's stitched with regal gold Lesage embroidery, courtesy of Chanel. The number took 1,034 hours of work, and is a recreation of look 82 from the spring/summer 1988 Haute Couture Show. It happens to look a lot like the Emanuel-designed number Diana wore to the 1987 James Bond premiere for The Living Daylights. Also similar? The choice in accessories. Diana famously wore a single strand of pearls to the event, and it appears as though Kristen's got the same type of necklace on.