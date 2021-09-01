Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Penelope Cruz in Chanel at the 78th Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony and the 'Parallel Mothers' Photocall & Premiere

thefashionistastories.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWearing CHANEL, Penelope Cruz attended the 78th Venice Film Festival opening ceremony and the 'Parallel Mothers' photocall & premiere today(September 1st) in Venice, Italy. For the photocall, she wore a RESORT 2022 black & white frayed jacket with the matching frayed hem mini skirt. In some cases, I don't mind a frayed hem but these pieces together aren't working for me. I would have definitely remove the frayed fringe hem from the skirt but overall the fit is off.

www.thefashionistastories.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penelope Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Chanel#Opening Ceremony#Chanel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces stun at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a glamorous appearance by Princess Diana ’s nieces. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned on the opening night of the 78th edition of the festival wearing floor-length gowns by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Eliza opted for a strapless...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Penelope Cruz's glow is absolutely spell-binding in new picture

Penelope Cruz's timeless beauty is, at this point, a pretty well-known fact, something which has been celebrated in Hollywood and was an aspect that even enhanced her Oscar-winning role. The actress put that beauty on full display when she shared a new picture with her fans, and they all agreed.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Penelope Cruz Says She’s The “Luckiest Girl in the World” to Have Worked With Pedro Almodovar on 8 Films

Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz gushed about their almost quarter century of filmmaking together at the press conference for Venice Film Festival opener Parallel Mothers, the duo’s eighth feature collaboration. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world getting to work with him for so many years,” she said. “He has given me so many opportunities, so many characters that are so different from each other and so different (from) myself.” Cruz admitted that it was Almodovar who actually inspired her go to theater school as a teenager, getting a call from him two years later for a role that she...
MoviesETOnline.com

Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Bold Red Dress at Venice Film Festival

Kate Hudson is turning heads at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Hudson wore a red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 Prêt-à-Porter collection to the Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon premiere in Venice, Italy Sunday. Hudson looked ethereal as she floated along the carpet in the bold, red dress.
CelebritiesFASHION Magazine |

The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

A-list stars like Helen Mirren and Penelope Cruz dressed to impress at the 78th Venice Film Festival. While September is notorious for signalling the end of summer and the start of school, it’s also the kickoff to film festival and award show season. With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) starting on September 9 and the 2021 Emmy Awards just ten days later, all eyes are currently on the Venice Film Festival as stars head to Italy for the 78th edition of the international event.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Princess Diana Wore a Dress Strikingly Similar to the One on the Spencer Movie Poster

While Spencer costume designer Jacqueline Durran has not admitted to taking direct influence from Princess Diana's looks for Kristen Stewart's costumes, the new movie poster has us dissecting every detail. Neon distributed the above teaser of Pablo Larraín's Spencer on Aug. 25 ahead of its Nov. 5 release date, and it's an image of Kristen as Diana, slouched over her strapless gown that's stitched with regal gold Lesage embroidery, courtesy of Chanel. The number took 1,034 hours of work, and is a recreation of look 82 from the spring/summer 1988 Haute Couture Show. It happens to look a lot like the Emanuel-designed number Diana wore to the 1987 James Bond premiere for The Living Daylights. Also similar? The choice in accessories. Diana famously wore a single strand of pearls to the event, and it appears as though Kristen's got the same type of necklace on.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night while wearing head-to-toe black by Chanel. The “Madres Paralelas” actress, who has been on the circuit promoting the film, was spotted while arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black netted cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail with glitzy stud earrings. To address the footwear, Cruz popped on a pair of Chanel black peep-toe sandals that featured a striking pearl-embellished heel. The shoes incorporated an ankle strap that felt vintage-inspired yet efficient for security. For Cruz, her...
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Penélope Cruz Wore Three Chanel Looks in 24 Hours at the Venice Film Festival

In the 24 hours since Penélope Cruz disembarked from her water taxi ahead of the Venice Film Festival, tshe’s already stepped out in no less than three different head-to-toe-Chanel looks. A brand ambassador, Cruz has had a strong relationship with the house for years; she even made her runway debut for its homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld in 2019. Still, this level of commitment is somewhat unprecedented—especially since more Chanel looks are sure to follow as the festival unfolds.
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Kristen Stewart Has Some Fun at 'Spencer' Venice Film Festival Premiere

Kristen Stewart strikes a pose while attending the premiere of her new movie Spencer held during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Venice Italy. The 31-year-old actress, who portrays the late Princess Diana in the film, had quite a few fun and cute poses while walking the carpet.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

How the over-40s are already ruling the red carpet in Venice

If you happened to be on holiday in Venice over the past week, you probably spotted a celebrity or three at your hotel breakfast buffet. Anyone who is anyone seems to have been in the Italian city lately. Just days after Dolce & Gabbana staged a four-day spectacular of haute couture shows (with some biblical weather thrown in for good measure), the Venice International Film Festival kicked off, bringing with it another roll-call of A-list actors and supermodels.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

All the Red-Carpet Looks from the 78th Annual Venice Film Festival

The 78th annual Venice International Film Festival has begun, and glamorous global stars are flocking to the city with their stylists and couture in tow. With some of the year's most anticipated films premiering in Venice, including the sci-fi epic Dune and the Princess Diana biopic Spencer, all eyes are on the festival, which has returned to its full size after its "restrained" iteration last year.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

The Standout Fashion Looks From the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. The star-studded Venice Film Festival has already produced several standout fashion moments on its red carpet. The likes of Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart and others attended the 78th annual film festival in custom and high-fashion looks that have left their mark with spectators. Stewart, who is generating Oscar buzz for her role as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” has worn several looks from Chanel throughout the festival. Jury member Cynthia Erivo has also brought her elevated style to the festival, wearing several eye-catching looks from Schiaparelli, Versace, Balenciaga and others.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Hosts...
Beauty & Fashiondistrictchronicles.com

What Zendaya Wore to the Venice Film Festival, Photos

Zendaya stole the show when she attended the Venice Film Festival this week. She arrived at the Italian event via boat on Friday, and stepped out to reveal her sleeveless, tan dress. The custom Balmain design had a scoop neckline and ruched bodice, as well as a floor-length skirt with a small train and a bold slit that extended almost to her hip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy