"Follow the science" is the adage coming far too frequently from government and the media. It sends a message that the speaker may know something that you don’t, something science based, or even irrefutable. And yet, when it comes to masks and mask mandates, the insistence that all kids mask up in schools and that everyone (immune and non-immune) mask up in close quarters in areas where the virus is spreading does not focus on the kind of mask used or how well cloth or surgical masks actually work at blocking the highly contagious delta variant.