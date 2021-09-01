Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Machine learning tool detects the risk of genetic syndromes in children with diverse backgrounds

By Children's National Hospital
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an average accuracy of 88%, a deep learning technology offers rapid genetic screening that could accelerate the diagnosis of genetic syndromes, recommending further investigation or referral to a specialist in seconds, according to a study published in The Lancet Digital Health. Trained with data from 2,800 pediatric patients from 28 countries, the technology also considers the face variability related to sex, age, racial and ethnic background, according to the study led by Children's National Hospital researchers.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Diversity#Genetic Disorders#On Children#Genetic Information#The Lancet Digital Health#Noonan Syndrome#Neonatologists#Mgenerx Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Related
HealthNeuroscience News

New AI Algorithm Improves Brain Stimulation Devices to Treat Disease

Summary: Novel AI technology allows researchers to understand which brain regions directly interact with each other, which helps guide the placement of electrodes for DBS to treat neurological diseases. Source: Mayo Clinic. For millions of people with epilepsy and movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, electrical stimulation of the brain...
CancerThe Jewish Press

Israeli Researchers Show that ‘Silent Mutations’ Can Predict Development of Cancer

Israeli researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Zimin Institute for Engineering Solutions Advancing Better Lives at Tel Aviv University have been able to predict both the type of cancer and patients’ survival probability based on silent mutations in cancer genomes, a proof of concept that may well save lives in the future.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

$2 At-Home COVID-19 Test Could Detect Delta Variant In 55 Minutes

A new COVID-19 diagnostic low-cost test now allows users to self-test for variants at home using a sample of their saliva. According to experts, the test could cost as low as $2. Scientists from Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT),...
HealthMedicalXpress

AI-supported test can predict eye disease that leads to blindness

In a clinical trial of 113 patients led by researchers at Imperial College London and UCL, retinal imaging technology called Detection of Apoptosis in Retinal Cells (DARC) was able to identify areas of the eye that were showing signs of geographic atrophy (GA) - a common condition that causes reduced vision and blindness.
HealthNature.com

A real-world demonstration of machine learning generalizability in the detection of intracranial hemorrhage on head computerized tomography

Machine learning (ML) holds great promise in transforming healthcare. While published studies have shown the utility of ML models in interpreting medical imaging examinations, these are often evaluated under laboratory settings. The importance of real world evaluation is best illustrated by case studies that have documented successes and failures in the translation of these models into clinical environments. A key prerequisite for the clinical adoption of these technologies is demonstrating generalizable ML model performance under real world circumstances. The purpose of this study was to demonstrate that ML model generalizability is achievable in medical imaging with the detection of intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) on non-contrast computed tomography (CT) scans serving as the use case. An ML model was trained using 21,784 scans from the RSNA Intracranial Hemorrhage CT dataset while generalizability was evaluated using an external validation dataset obtained from our busy trauma and neurosurgical center. This real world external validation dataset consisted of every unenhanced head CT scan (n = 5965) performed in our emergency department in 2019 without exclusion. The model demonstrated an AUC of 98.4%, sensitivity of 98.8%, and specificity of 98.0%, on the test dataset. On external validation, the model demonstrated an AUC of 95.4%, sensitivity of 91.3%, and specificity of 94.1%. Evaluating the ML model using a real world external validation dataset that is temporally and geographically distinct from the training dataset indicates that ML generalizability is achievable in medical imaging applications.
HealthNew Scientist

The gene therapy revolution in healthcare

Gene therapy offers millions of people with life-threatening rare diseases the potential for longer, healthier lives. But while the therapeutic technology has advanced, our healthcare systems, and the regulatory frameworks in which they operate, have not. The issue is that gene therapy is utterly unlike the conventional treatments healthcare systems...
AdvocacyMedicalXpress

3 reasons why more organ donors from diverse backgrounds are needed

Of the 106,000 people in the U.S. who are awaiting a lifesaving organ transplant, roughly 60% are minorities. As part of National Minority Donor Awareness Month, Mayo Clinic experts provide three reasons why getting more people from diverse backgrounds to be organ donors is vital to help save lives:. 1....
Healthspectrumnews.org

Visual response shows promise as biomarker in autism-linked condition

Brain responses to visual stimuli are smaller and weaker in children with Phelan-McDermid syndrome, an autism-linked genetic condition, than in non-autistic children, according to a new study. The difference in response is greater in children with larger genetic mutations. Mutations or deletions in SHANK3, one of the genes most strongly...
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Chula Medicine Announced the Success of Clinical Trials for the “ChulaCov19” Vaccine and Acceleration of the Next Phase of Research

Newswise — August 16, 2021 – Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, and the Vaccine Research Center, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University (CVRC) held a press conference on the progress of clinical trials for the Thai “ChulaCov19” mRNA vaccine. The clinical trial (Phase 1) was administered in healthy volunteers who are found to have good immunity after they have been vaccinated. The volunteers’ antibodies have been greatly boosted to prevent the original strain of the virus, and four other variants, namely Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta. Manufacturing and preparation for registration to be used in an emergency are underway.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Algorithm can predict possible Alzheimer's with nearly 100 percent accuracy

Researchers from Kaunas universities, Lithuania developed a deep learning-based method that can predict the possible onset of Alzheimer's disease from brain images with an accuracy of over 99 percent. The method was developed while analyzing functional MRI images obtained from 138 subjects and performed better in terms of accuracy, sensitivity and specificity than previously developed methods.
Diseases & TreatmentsBirmingham Star

Genetic risk associated diagnosis of epilepsy

Washington [US], August 30 (ANI): Although epilepsy is a relatively common condition, affecting approximately 1 per cent of individuals worldwide, it is often difficult to diagnose in clinical practice, and it is estimated that up to a quarter of all cases may be misdiagnosed initially. Epilepsy is often inherited, and recent research has shown that sufferers have elevated polygenic risk scores (PRSs) for the condition.
Cancermskcc.org

Machine Learning Helps Clarify the Risk Connected to Age-Related Blood Condition

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning allow researchers to study databases that otherwise would be too large and complex. In a recent study, Sloan Kettering Institute computational biologist Quaid Morris and collaborators used models to study an aging-related blood condition called clonal hematopoiesis (CH). Their research showed how evolution and...
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning Triage Tool Better Predicts Mortality in ED

- In a cohort study, researchers compared how an interpretable machine learning triage tool for predicting mortality operates in a cohort of patients admitted to the hospital from the emergency department (ED) versus standard triage scores. ED triage is a complex clinical judgment-based process to understand a patient’s probability of...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Framing Machine Learning Solutions

How to frame a machine learning solution to achieve a product goal?. Modern product goals regardless of the domain rely a lot on algorithms solved by computers. Typical approaches adopt solutions based on heuristics, i.e., step-by-step instructions on how to finish tasks. Often times such approaches are not robust enough to tackle real-world situations. In presence of data representing those situations, Machine Learning (ML) is a very good approach that finds a probabilistic solution by learning from data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy