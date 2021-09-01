Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Jackson County through 630 PM CDT At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Marianna, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Marianna, Sneads, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Blue Spring, Lovedale, Dellwood, Star, Two Egg, Simsville, Cypress, Chipola Terrace, Buena Vista and Marianna Municipal A/P. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0