Milena Smit in Marine Serre & Balmain at the 78th Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony and the 'Parallel Mothers' Photocall & Premiere
Milena Smit stepped out today(September 1st) in Venice, Italy for the 'Parallel Mothers' 78th Venice Film Festival photocall & premiere. For the photocall, she wore head to toe MARINE SERRE SPRING 2021. If you know Milena's style, then you know this look is right up her alley. This was perfect for her and I think it worked for the occasion. Thankfully she left the look book's mask shield hat out. I mean, a mask wouldn't have hurt but something a bit smaller.www.thefashionistastories.com
