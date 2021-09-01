Milena Smit in Marine Serre & Balmain at the 78th Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony and the 'Parallel Mothers' Photocall & Premiere

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline, we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the Venice Film Festival, which continues on schedule for a second year in a row despite the pandemic disrupting other events. Wednesday September 1. Day 1 of the festival. After a relatively calm couple of days as Venice Film Festival delegates started to arrive on the Lido, this morning’s first press and industry screening—of Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers at 8:30AM—started without...