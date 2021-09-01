Cynthia Erivo in Tory Burch & Atelier Versace at the 78th Venice Film Festival Jury Photocall, the Opening Ceremony & the 'Parallel Mothers' Premiere
Cynthia Erivo is one of the jury members for the 78th Venice Film Festival and today(September 1st) she attended the jury photocall, the opening ceremony & the 'Parallel Mothers' premiere in Venice, Italy. I am so excited to see her looks for the festival because the fashion marriage between her & her stylist Jason Bolden, has proved to be her best.www.thefashionistastories.com
