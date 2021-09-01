Cancel
Chester County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Chester, Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC029-045-030330- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0053.000000T0000Z-210903T1000Z/ /CDFP1.3.ER.210902T0050Z.210902T0900Z.210903T0400Z.NR/ 1128 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Brandywine Creek At Chadds Ford. * Until Friday morning. * At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.4 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Thursday was 21.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.3 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Open adjacent land next to the creek floods. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The intersections of Creek Road and Route 926 near Pocopson floods upstream of Chadds Ford. * Impact...At 11.8 feet, Brandywine River Museum begins to take on water. Route 1 also takes on water. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Businesses upstream of the gage begin to flood. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Residential evacuations begin at this stage. Route 1 and Route 100 are closed. Fairville Road is also closed. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Businesses along Route 1 and Creek Road take on water. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 06/22/1972. Target Area: Chester; Delaware The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Delaware Brandywine Creek At Wilmington affecting New Castle County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Brandywine Creek At Chadds Ford affecting Delaware and Chester Counties. For the Brandywine Creek...including Chadds Ford, Wilmington...Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Brandywine Creek Chadds Ford 9.0 16.4 Thu 10 am ED 6.4 3.7 MSG

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

