Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pontiac, MI

Pontiac Man Charged after Crashing Stolen Vehicle on Eastbound Davison Freeway

By B. Thompson
miheadlines.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI – Dewayne Dequon Gee, 35-years-old, of Pontiac, is being charged in connection with stealing a vehicle and fleeing and eluding police officers. On August 31, 2021 at approximately 10:30 p.m., it is alleged that Dewayne Gee was driving eastbound on Davison near Livernois when a Michigan State Police (MSP) officer ran the license plate and discovered the car was stolen. While the officer was in pursuit of the suspect, it is further alleged that Gee crashed into a median, causing him to lose control and crash into the rear end of an unrelated vehicle. The defendant was arrested at the scene.

www.miheadlines.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Davison, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Mi#Msp#District Court#Pinterest#Vimeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Premier LeaguePosted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. evacuates 4 more Americans out of Afghanistan, official says

WASHINGTON — The United States facilitated the safe departure of four American citizens by overland route from Afghanistan on Monday, a senior State Department official said. The news came while Secretary of State Antony Blinken was en route to Doha, Qatar, just days after the U.S. withdrew all troops out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy