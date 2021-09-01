Pontiac Man Charged after Crashing Stolen Vehicle on Eastbound Davison Freeway

DETROIT, MI – Dewayne Dequon Gee, 35-years-old, of Pontiac, is being charged in connection with stealing a vehicle and fleeing and eluding police officers. On August 31, 2021 at approximately 10:30 p.m., it is alleged that Dewayne Gee was driving eastbound on Davison near Livernois when a Michigan State Police (MSP) officer ran the license plate and discovered the car was stolen. While the officer was in pursuit of the suspect, it is further alleged that Gee crashed into a median, causing him to lose control and crash into the rear end of an unrelated vehicle. The defendant was arrested at the scene.