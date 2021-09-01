Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Banner; Morrill; Scotts Bluff A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Scotts Bluff, southwestern Morrill and northeastern Banner Counties through 515 PM MDT At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Redington, or 26 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bayard, Minatare, Chimney Rock State Park, Moomaws Corner, Redington, South Bayard Junction and McGrew. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH