Grant County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Saline County in central Arkansas South central Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East End, or 11 miles southeast of Southwest Little Rock, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wrightsville... Redfield East End... Orion Cane Creek... Pine Bluff Arsenal Hensley... Jefferson Kearney... Ico Woodson... F.B. Baugh Recreation Area Parkers-Iron Springs This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 7 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

