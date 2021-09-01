Flood Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. DEC003-030330- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0054.000000T0000Z-210903T1000Z/ /WMND1.3.ER.210902T0651Z.210902T1315Z.210903T0400Z.UU/ 1128 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Brandywine Creek At Wilmington. * Until Friday morning. * At 11:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM EDT Thursday was 23.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 14.5 feet, Minor flooding begins along the creek in the Brandywine State Park. * Impact...At 16.5 feet, North Park Drive, west of North Market Street, in Brandywine State Park is subject to flooding and closures. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Some flooding begins in the historic Breck`s Mill area in Montchanin. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Ramsey Road is subject to closures between Del. 92 and Beaver Dam Road as the Brandywine backs up into Ransey Run. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Serious flooding at the Dupont Experimental Station. Historic Breck`s Mill area in Montchanin experiences significant flooding. Hagley Creek Road as well as Barley Mill Road are flooded. The Post Office is flooded as is the museum and library. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Widespread flooding occurs along the creek in Wilmington. Rockland Road from Black Gates Road to Country Club Drive is flooded as is Rockland Road from Adams Drive to Mt. Lebanon Road. The 1300 block of East 12th Street is flooded impacting access to I-495. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.4 feet on 05/01/2014. Target Area: New Castle The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Delaware Brandywine Creek At Wilmington affecting New Castle County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Brandywine Creek At Chadds Ford affecting Delaware and Chester Counties. For the Brandywine Creek...including Chadds Ford, Wilmington...Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Brandywine Creek Wilmington 16.5 22.1 Thu 11 am ED 14.4 13.0 MSG