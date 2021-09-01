Cancel
Lackawanna County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Lackawanna by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 21:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Lackawanna Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Lackawanna River At Old Forge affecting Lackawanna County. For the Lackawanna River Basin...including Old Forge...Moderate flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Lackawanna River At Old Forge. * From this evening to late tomorrow evening. * At 8:46 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:46 PM EDT Wednesday was 12.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Water begins to affect some homes and businesses on both sides of the river

