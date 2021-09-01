Cancel
New Castle County, DE

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Castle by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 12:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: New Castle THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN NEW CASTLE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northern Delaware.

alerts.weather.gov

County
New Castle County, DE
State
Delaware State
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather
