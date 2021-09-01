Special Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Union County through 615 PM CDT At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Calion to near Moro Bay State Park to 6 miles north of West Crossett. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huttig, Strong, Calion, Lapile, Urbana, Lawson, Moro Bay State Park, Felsenthal, New London and Pigeon Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH