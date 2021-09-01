Cancel
Pet of the Week “Chief”! …Ready for Adoption at the Klamath Animal Shelter

basinlife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s pet is a dog named ” Chief “. Chief is a male, Pekingese/Chihuahua mix, about 4 years old, he is brown with white markings, he weighs about 13 pounds. Chief is a very happy boy, he loves attention and will jump into your lap any chance he gets. He gets along with other dogs and has been around children as young as 9 years old. Chief needs work on his leash and house training.

www.basinlife.com

Comments / 0

