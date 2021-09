OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer has been charged and cited following a crash in late June. Just before 2 a.m. on June 12, Omaha Police responded to a crash on St. Mary's Avenue. According to a police report, Officer Humberto Herrera was driving west on St. Mary's when he crashed into two parked cars, pushing one onto the sidewalk. No one was inside either parked car, and no one was hurt.