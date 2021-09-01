Ben Fields: Justice's inaction isn't preventing division (Opinion)

As of Wednesday, West Virginia had 109 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, more than at any point prior during the pandemic. In fact, you’d have to go back to early January to find a time when the numbers were close. The previous high was 104. There also were nearly 18,000 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and, at the rate they’re multiplying, the count could rival the peak of nearly 30,000 — again back in January.