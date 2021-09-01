Stock Wars: CVS Health Vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance

Significant investments and innovations are the key growth drivers in the healthcare space. "Big Short" investor Michael Burry has shown a keen interest in the healthcare industry over the past year, making CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), McKesson (MCK), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) the top three healthcare stocks in his portfolio. We think these stocks could be attractive bets now, considering their growth prospects and stable financials. Read on.The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated development in the healthcare industry, with companies involved in the diagnostic-testing supply chain being major beneficiaries. However, with the pandemic far from over, strong demand for vigorous testing and vaccination along with large-scale government investment in the sector should drive the industry’s growth.
