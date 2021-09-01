Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Stock Wars: CVS Health Vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance

By Phil Hall
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector, with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between a pair of pharmacy retail chains: CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA). The Case...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Cvs Pharmacy#Cvs Health Corp#Wba#Consumer Value Store#Melville Corporation#Kay Bee Toys#Cvs Corporation#Aetna#Cvs Health#Live Better And#Gold Emblem#Goodline Grooming Co#Retail#Pharmacy Services#Eps#Chicagoans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Related
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Walgreens Is Looking More Like Walmart With Latest Hires

Tracey Brown, Jeff Gruener and Danielle Gray have joined the senior leadership team at Walgreens Boots Alliance in key roles six months after Rosalind Brewer was named CEO. It’s common for new CEOs to recruit their own senior leadership team and in Brewer’s case two of the three new hires are former colleagues from her tenure at Sam’s Club and Walmart and the third is a lawyer with strong connections in Washington, D.C.
StocksEntrepreneur

Top Stock Reports for Verizon, CVS Health & BHP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), and BHP Group (BHP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

'It's creative and we certainly need the help': CVS, Walmart, Walgreens grow consumer presence with counseling services

CVS Health, Walmart and Walgreens are expanding their healthcare presence to include cost-friendly, easily accessible mental health resources for consumers, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 29. "It's creative and we certainly need the help," Ken Duckworth, MD, medical director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, told the Journal....
MarketsWoonsocket Call

Best Stocks To Invest In 2021? 5 Health Care Stocks to Watch Now

5 Top Health Care Stocks For Your September 2021 Watchlist. With the global rebound in coronavirus cases courtesy of the highly infectious Delta variant, health care stocks appear to be back in play. If anything, focus on this sector of the stock market would be higher than ever. When you consider the recent alarming updates from health care experts about the pandemic, this would make sense. Earlier today, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, the former Obama-era health advisor, said that the pandemic is far from “dying out”. He cites the remaining at-risk group consisting of children under the age of 12 as a key factor for this outlook. This would line up with the recent data suggesting that new COVID hospital admissions for kids are at an all-time high.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Stock Wars: Dollar General Vs. Dollar Tree

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector, with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between a pair of discount retail chains: Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) and Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR). The Case For...
Public Healthdrugstorenews.com

CVS Health requiring COVID-19 vaccines for clinical, corporate workers

Following on the heels of the full Food and Drug Administration approval on Monday of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, CVS Health announced that it is requiring vaccines for certain patient-facing employees and its corporate workers. The company will require certain employees who interact with patients — including pharmacists, nurses and care...
Public HealthMetro International

CVS Health mandates full COVID-19 vaccination for some employees

(Reuters) – Health conglomerate CVS Health Corp has mandated complete COVID-19 vaccination for its nurses, pharmacists and other employees who face patients, joining a string of U.S. firms seeking to slow the spread of the contagious Delta coronavirus variant. The policy, announced on Monday, comes after the U.S. health regulator...
EconomyStreet.Com

Companies That Have Raised Minimum Wage to $15

Raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 per hour has been debated for a long time. However, there are some companies that are committed to a minimum $15 per hour wage. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Report is the latest to join the...
StocksKokomo Perspective

3 Top Retail Stocks To Watch In September 2021

Should Investors Be Watching These Top Retail Stocks In The Stock Market Now?. As we kick off September, retail stocks have and continue to gain traction in the stock market today. Notably, this would be thanks to a series of stellar earnings figures from retailers across the board. This is apparent in the likes of Gap (NYSE: GPS), Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), and PVH (NYSE: PVH). For starters, both Gap and Best Buy smashed analyst estimates in their second-quarter fiscals reported last month. Gap posted an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 versus projections of $0.46 while Best Buy saw an EPS of $2.98 against estimates of $1.85.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Healthcare Stocks in Michael Burry’s Portfolio

Significant investments and innovations are the key growth drivers in the healthcare space. "Big Short" investor Michael Burry has shown a keen interest in the healthcare industry over the past year, making CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), McKesson (MCK), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) the top three healthcare stocks in his portfolio. We think these stocks could be attractive bets now, considering their growth prospects and stable financials. Read on.The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated development in the healthcare industry, with companies involved in the diagnostic-testing supply chain being major beneficiaries. However, with the pandemic far from over, strong demand for vigorous testing and vaccination along with large-scale government investment in the sector should drive the industry’s growth.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Assessing Hologic Stock After the Anthem Alliance

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is a medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. HOLX sells medical devices for diagnostics, surgery, and medical imaging. On August 23, Hologic announced that Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Blue Cross Blue Shield, the second largest health plan in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy