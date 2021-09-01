10 Bold Predictions For 21/22

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. With the start of Ottawa Senators training camp less than three weeks away, the pressure is going to start to increase on Sens GM Pierre Dorion to get deals in place for RFA’s Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson. With the province announcing their new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22, you have to think Ontario Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Minister Lisa Macleod will have an announcement very soon concerning gatherings at professional indoor events. Currently only 1,000 fans can attend the rookie game on Sept. 18th at the CTC, but professional teams need to be able to deliver their marketing campaigns to present and potential season ticket holders/single game ticket buyers extremely soon so they don’t miss out on maximizing their ticket revenue with the season fast approaching.
