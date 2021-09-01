Cancel
Library Newsletter - NEW Interest Groups Feature!

concordnh.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur newsletter service has expanded to offer interest groups as well as book lists!. Subscribe to our new interest groups to learn about events, services, and materials related to your topics of interest! You will be one of the first to know about library news that is important to YOU.

www.concordnh.gov

Charitiesnny360.com

Library group seeks book donations for sale

The Friends of the Flower Memorial Library are seeking donations for the 2021 annual Fall Book Sale by appointment. Needed are hardcover and paperback fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks in clean and good condition. The library does not accept textbooks, encyclopedias, reference books or magazines. Donations will be accepted by appointment at the Library’s Circulation Desk. For more information or to set up an appointment, call the library at 315-785-7706.
Books & LiteratureMining Journal

New at Peter White Public Library

“Twenty-One Steps: Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”. This is a stunning and beautiful book for youth. War, death and the reality of those soldier who never come home can be a very difficult topic to discuss with children. The text and illustration are absolutely gorgeous. It also does a fabulous job describing why the Sentinels who guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Highly recommended for children and adults alike, and especially for discussion with children about why we celebrate Veteran’s Day, and what the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is.
Books & Literaturefishersisland.net

FI Library Book Group: Upcoming Book Selections

The books that the Fishers Island Library Book Group has chosen to read and the dates they are to be discussed for the next few months. is the story of Virginia Hall, an American spy who changed the course of World War II, whose story has never been told before. It reads like a thriller: ‘a suspenseful, heartbreaking and ultimately triumphant tale of heroism and sacrifice’. (BookPage) and has been very well reviewed.
LifestylePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Jackalope Featured on New Coin

The jackalope, a legendary creature from American folklore, is being celebrated by way of a new silver coin featuring the iconic jackrabbit which sports a tiny pair of antlers. According to a press release, the cool collectible comes courtesy of the Osborne Mint which has been crafting "silver, bronze and copper rounds and ingots since 1835." Although conceding that the odd animal is largely considered to be mythical in nature, the mint playfully declared that their artisans "believe differently" and "studied the habitats, reviewed known sightings and scanned hundreds of images of the jackalope to construct the perfect likeness" of the elusive antlered lagomorph.
Beauty & Fashionarchitecturaldigest.com

Tour a Historic English Castle Where One Design Legend Has Kept His Considerable Treasures

The prolific English designer Jasper Conran OBE, son of Sir Terence Conran and his first wife, author Shirley Conran, has created menswear and womenswear collections, as well as costumes for operas, ballets, and theater productions. Fashion chops aside, he’s most associated with the design universe, thanks to his Designers Guild fabrics and wallpapers, bone china collections for Wedgwood, and illustrious family history.
Visual ArtVice

The artist creating mind-bending new worlds from the queer Black experience

For many, existential uncertainty can be paralysing. Quite the opposite goes for Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite, though. In fact, it’s a force that’s driven his practice forward over the past decade, through illustration, music production, performance, painting, sculpture, photography, virtual reality, video game design, writing and more. Restless as that may seem, all of these strands braid together in Jacolby Satterwhite: Spirits Roaming on the Earth, the first major monographic survey of his work that just opened at the Miller Institute for Contemporary Art at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: For 'Unorthodox' fans, Deborah Feldman's new memoir offers intriguing update

- - - The wildly popular Netflix series "Unorthodox," based on Deborah Feldman's bestselling 2009 memoir of the same name, is only part of Feldman's story. Yes, she was born into a repressive Brooklyn Hasidic community and had a lousy arranged marriage that included severe sexual difficulties, but she did not sneak out of the house, run away pregnant to Europe and have a "Glee"-like experience at a music school in Berlin. In fact, she moved to the Orthodox enclave in Monsey, New York, with her husband, had a baby with him, matriculated at Sarah Lawrence College, where she began writing, found an agent and began planning to get out of marriage with the book deal as her lifeline. (A decade later, she was involved with, and enthusiastic about, the Netflix series.)
PetsIowa State Daily

Dog Eared Books receives bookstore-of-the-month recognition

Whether it be the neon sign illuminated above a snoozing dog or the lack of vacancy on the shelves, it’s evident that Dog Eared Books’ popularity is not fading anytime soon, especially after earning recognition that proves their success just five months after opening their doors. Dog Eared Books was...
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

New hours for Friends of the Library bookstore

The Friends of the Camarillo Library Bookstore will have new hours effective Sept. 1. It will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Normally, the bookstore generates close to $200,000 per year to provide supplemental support to the Camarillo Public Library. Due to the longtime...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Parade

Longing for a Vacation? Travel Within the Pages of a Book, Says Author Patti Callahan Henry

Welcome to our Parade.com weekly essay series Novel Advice in partnership with Friends & Fiction, an online community hosted by bestselling authors Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey, Patti Callahan Henry and Mary Alice Monroe. Every Wednesday, you’ll get a new life lessons essay from one of the writers, as well as the chance to discuss the themes of it later that night on Facebook Live! Today, Patti Callahan talks about how reading can turn into the vacation you’re dreaming of. Read why, and be sure to check back each week for a new essay right here on Parade.com.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Fatherly

These Amazing Maps Show The Most Beloved Kids’ Books In Every Country

There are some children’s books that define our childhood. We can remember reading them with our parents over and over again. And when we grew up and had our kids, that tradition continued. We pick up a copy of the same book and can read it back to our little ones before bed without having to look at the words. These beloved books have stood the test of time, and a new map shows the most loved kids’ books in every country. Take a look.
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Rodman Library offers group of activities for youths

Rodman Public Library has announced a lengthy series of activities for Alliance-area children in the fall. Two new programs – a Kids Book Club and Kids Gaming – will debut in September at the Main Library. Ten-week sessions of three old favorites – Family Fun Nights, Storytime and Wee Read – will return.
Books & LiteratureGIZORAMA

Black Book: A Glimpse Into the Life of a Witch

The skies darken and the sun is setting… evil is bound to take a firmer hold soon. In Black Book, you take the role of a young witch named Vasilisa, on her perilous journey to rescue her beloved. I’ll share with you some details as to what you can expect from the journey of a young sorceress in the dark, rural corners of Cherdyn, her homeland.
AnimalsWOUB

“All Creatures Great and Small: Between the Pages” – Sunday, August 15 at 7:30 pm

– Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Hit MASTERPIECE Series About the World’s Favorite Veterinarian and His Menagerie of Animal Patients – Based on James Herriot’s beloved books, All Creatures Great and Small on MASTERPIECE is a glorious new adaptation that turned out to be the feel-good series of the winter, generating both large audiences and terrific reviews. ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: BETWEEN THE PAGES transports viewers behind the scenes of the hit series that captures the warmth, down-to-earth wit and generosity of spirit that infused Herriot’s iconic characters and novels. The program features the best moments from the series, and interviews with the cast and creators provide insights and reflections on this timeless, life-affirming story. ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: BETWEEN THE PAGES premieres Sunday, August 15 at 7:30 pm ET on WOUB.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Advance copies of Sally Rooney’s unpublished book sold for hundreds of dollars

When advance reading copies (ARCs) of Sally Rooney’s new novel Beautiful World, Where Are You were sent out in May, there was a flurry of social media posts. A lucky selection of editors, writers and influencers flaunted their copies; others bemoaned not having been granted one. Soon listings for proof copies (which are clearly marked “not for resale”) started to appear on trading sites such as eBay and Depop. One copy, listed on eBay by a seller in North Carolina, sold in June for $209.16. Even the canvas tote bag that Rooney’s publicists had been sending out with the ARC copies was fetching prices in the region of $80. And this growing market for unpublished novels is not just a product of Rooney-mania: Jonathan Franzen’s Crossroads, which will be published in October, sold earlier this month on eBay for $124.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Apparently, Sally Rooney will only be doing (1) book event for her new novel.

Sally Rooney has pulled a Lorde: after releasing two smash hits, she’s retreated from city life. According to Vogue, Rooney has moved back to rural west Ireland, near the quiet town where she grew up; she spends weekdays working and being in nature, and weekends seeing her friends for walks and coffee. So, perhaps it’s not so surprising—though it is nearly unheard of in general—that she’s only doing a single book event for the publicity cycle of her wildly anticipated new novel Beautiful World, Where Are You.
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Local Artist Featured with Chelsea Library Art Exhibition

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Virginia Krueger for the information in this story.) When the nationally touring Small Wonders:Insects in Focus exhibition opens Sept. 7 at Chelsea District Library (CDL), the public will also be invited to see the works of local CDL Artist in Residence, Frank Cianciolo. A...

