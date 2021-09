CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman accused of stealing two expensive purses from a store. Police say it happened on August 21, 2021 around 2:30- 5:30 p.m. at the Dillard’s store. Police say a woman who was with two juveniles took two handbags from the store. The bags are valued at $3,550.00.