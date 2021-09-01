Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Joe Rogan Announces He Has COVID

By William Earl
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Joe Rogan, the mega-popular podcaster who has questioned the necessity of the COVID vaccine on his show, revealed to his fans that he was sick from coronavirus and has to postpone a live show.

Rogan took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share a message titled “I GOT COVID. My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24. Much love to you all.”

Along with the announcement was a video, where the comedian said that he was “feeling very weary, I had a headache, and I just felt just run down” after a string of tour dates in Florida.

He quarantined from his family, tested positive for COVID, and then “threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds.” He then proceeded to list said medicine: “Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great.”

Ivermectin, one of the drugs Rogan listed, is not recommended as a treatment of COVID. In fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a page on their website titled “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19.”

In April, Rogan was criticized for comments he made on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast when he said, “I’m not an anti-vax person. In fact, I said I believe they’re safe and I encourage many people to take ‘em. I just said, I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.”

He later walked back the statement, saying, “I’m not a doctor, I’m a fucking moron, and I’m a cage-fighting commentator who’s a dirty stand-up comedian... I’m not a respected source of information -- even for me.”

Comments / 2

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Apologies#Drugs#Covid#Nad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Caught Lying About Illness

Joe Rogan is currently one of the most popular personalities in the world of MMA, largely thanks to his commentary skills and also his podcast. Conor McGregor’s crazy message to Joe Rogan was also leaked previously. It was also previously reported that Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19. Joe Rogan...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Hilary Duff Just Revealed Her 4 Symptoms of Breakthrough COVID

When the coronavirus vaccine rollout began at the end of 2020, to many, it sounded like the means to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. But decreased vaccination rates and the Delta variant had other plans for us. The highly transmissible form of the virus has managed to evade some of the protection provided by the vaccines. Though experts say the shots are still the best way to avoid a serious or fatal bout of COVID-19, it seems that as we get further and further from our initial shots and the Delta variant continues to take over, there have been an increasing number of breakthrough infections, which refers to cases among those who are vaccinated. Recently, celebrities have been coming forward with their stories of breakthrough COVID. The latest star to share her struggle is actor and singer Hilary Duff, who revealed her COVID symptoms on Instagram on Aug. 20. Read on to find out what she's been experiencing and what you should look out for.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Drops Sad Joe Rogan Bombshell

Joe Rogan is currently one of the most popular personalities in the world of MMA, largely thanks to his commentary skills and also his podcast. Conor McGregor’s crazy message to Joe Rogan was also leaked previously. It was also previously reported that Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19. Tito Ortiz...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Photo In Gym After Illness Leaks

The long-tenured UFC commentator Joe Rogan had recently tested positive for COVID-19 but now he is seemingly doing well. He took to his Instagram and posted pictures of weights indicating that he is back in the gym after recovering from COVID. Check out the post by Joe Rogan below:. Joe...
Public Healthwbrz.com

Joe Rogan, controversial podcast host, says he battled COVID

Controversial comedian, podcaster, and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan shared news of his COVID diagnosis Wednesday and said the illness means he must postpone an upcoming live show, Variety reports. In an Instagram video, the 54-year-old comedian, who is known for his dismissive take on the vaccine,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Joe Rogan Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19, Treated Himself With Horse Dewormer

Joe Rogan on Wednesday posted a video to social media in which he revealed that he has COVID-19. In the same video, the comic and popular podcast host said he took Ivermectin, a dewormer meant for horses that the CDC says is “not authorized or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19.” The Spotify podcast has made headlines during the pandemic for sowing doubt about vaccines. In April, Rogan walked back comments he made on his show when he said young, healthy people could skip the jab. On Wednesday, Rogan told his Instagram audience he had COVID-19 and would have...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star Makes Joe Rogan Death Remark

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently took to Instagram and revealed that he had contracted COVID-19. He wanted to let his fans know that he is well on the road to recovery. Recently, Chael Sonnen released a video jokingly requesting Rogan give him his iconic black shirt if the podcaster succumbs to COVID-19.
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Joe Rogan guests not benefiting as much from Spotify exclusivity

Joe Rogan might be benefiting massively from his move to Spotify, but new stats have shown that his podcast guests aren’t being shown the same love as before. For years, the Joe Rogan Podcast could be found pretty much wherever you get your podcasts from, and there was a highly entertaining video version of events on YouTube.
Public Healthfox35orlando.com

Joe Rogan says he contracted COVID-19 while on comedy tour

LOS ANGELES - Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan has contracted COVID-19, the 54-year-old confirmed on his Instagram on Wednesday. Rogan said he began "feeling very weary," and described symptoms including a headache and feeling "run down." "Throughout the night I got fevers, sweats, and I knew what was going...

Comments / 0

Community Policy