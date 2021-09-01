Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, CT

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Spacious Cos Cob Colonial with Unique Grotto

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongo Realty Group – A division of William Raveis. Elevated for the perfect year-round views of the Mianus River, this 4 bed, 5 bath home is a turn key, move in ready dream!. Enter the front door to the ultimate entertaining spot with beautiful stonework and a wet bar. Walk upstairs to a sunlit family room open to the state-of-the-art kitchen. The dining room features French doors overlooking your private outside oasis.

greenwichfreepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Real Estate
Greenwich, CT
Business
City
Greenwich, CT
City
Cos Cob, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Ct#Colonial#House Of The Week#Valley Road Cos Cob#Field Point#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Posted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy