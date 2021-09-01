HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Spacious Cos Cob Colonial with Unique Grotto
Longo Realty Group – A division of William Raveis. Elevated for the perfect year-round views of the Mianus River, this 4 bed, 5 bath home is a turn key, move in ready dream!. Enter the front door to the ultimate entertaining spot with beautiful stonework and a wet bar. Walk upstairs to a sunlit family room open to the state-of-the-art kitchen. The dining room features French doors overlooking your private outside oasis.greenwichfreepress.com
