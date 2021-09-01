News and Open Source Releases

The Linux Mint team is working on polishing the look of the distribution - both its desktop themes and its website. In the project's monthly newsletter the team outlines some of the customizations available: "The Mint-Y Cinnamon theme will provide a light panel (though we'll still ship with Mint-Y-Dark by default). The theme will support dark applications. That last point consists in letting certain applications look dark even in the light theme. In Linux Mint 20.3 we will take advantage of this to ship some of the apps in dark: Celluloid; Xviewer; Pix; Hypnotix; GNOME terminal. Each of these applications will have a setting in its preference window to disable/enable dark mode. Note that support for dark apps will work with Cinnamon, Marco (MATE's window manager) and Metacity, but not with Xfwm (which is used by default in Xfce)."