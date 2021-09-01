Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Coronavirus vaccine team and Southgate win at GQ Awards

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Coronavirus vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert and England manager Gareth Southgate were among the winners at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Wednesday.

The men’s fashion and style magazine named Oxford University professor Gilbert, biologist Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as heroes of the year.

The event, which does not just honour men despite the name, returned to a physical format at London’s Tate Modern gallery, following a virtual ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Hopkins, who won his second Oscar this year for his portrayal of a man with dementia in “The Father”, took the legend award while the icon prize went to “Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

In sport, Team GB Olympians and Paralympics GB were recognised for their triumphs at the Tokyo Games with the outstanding achievement of the year award while Southgate, who led England to the Euro 2020 final, was named inspiration of the year. England lost the final to Italy on penalties.

“Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page won standout performance of the year while Adrian Dunbar, of police drama “Line of Duty”, won television actor of the year.

Leading man of the year went to “WandaVision” actor Paul Bettany while Kingsley Ben-Adir, known for “One Night in Miami ...” and “Peaky Blinders”, won breakthrough actor of the year. Director Quentin Tarantino was named writer of the year.

In the world of music, chart-topper Ed Sheeran was honoured as solo artist of the year, band of the year went to rock group Wolf Alice while singer Arlo Parks was named breakthrough music artist of the year.

Other winners on the night included fashion designer and environmental activist Vivienne Westwood, named game changer of the year. Designer of the year went to Brunello Cucinelli. (Reporting by Sarah Mills and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Arlo Parks
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Adrian Dunbar
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Paul Bettany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxford University#Astrazeneca#Borat#Team Gb Olympians#Paralympics Gb#Wandavision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsBBC

Prince Harry uses GQ awards show spot to make vaccine plea

The Duke of Sussex has urged governments to tackle the "huge disparity" in access to Covid vaccines worldwide, as he made a surprise virtual appearance at an awards show. Prince Harry was speaking at the GQ Men of the Year awards, where he presented a prize to the team behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
UEFAvavel.com

Southgate vows team will do their best to keep fans interested in England

Gareth Southgate has said that it’s up to England to ‘play well and ensure continued support' of the national team on the back of their final appearance in Euro 2020. The England manager admitted that England face a fight to keep supporters interested amidst the return of the Premier League.
Celebritiesgpkmedia.com

Rege-Jean Page wins big at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Rege-Jean Page was among the winners at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021. The ‘Bridgerton’ star won the Standout Performance of the Year trophy at the annual awards ceremony on Wednesday (01.09.21) for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix period drama. And speaking...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Independent

Oxford Covid vaccine team awarded GQ hero award for Men of the Year

The team that engineered the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covidvaccine has been named winners of the Heroes of the Year award at GQ’s 24th annual Men of the Year awards.Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Dr Catherine Green and the team behind the jab that “offered hope to every corner of the globe” will be awarded the title during the ceremony on Wednesday night.It marks the first time GQ has had an award titled “Heroes of the Year” and the first time an award is going to a group. The magazine has previously honoured individual women in its awards, including Michaela Coel for Creative Icon...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar dedicates GQ Men of the Year award to his mother who survived Covid

Adrian Dunbar has dedicated his GQ Men of the Year award to his 89-year-old mother who has beaten coronavirus.The Line of Duty star was named television actor of the year at the ceremony on Wednesday evening (1 September).Singer Ed Sheeran, Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page and England manager Gareth Southgate were also honoured at the awards alongside the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.Speaking on stage at the event, Dunbar thanked the BBC, Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and his co-stars and “best mates” Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.He added: “But I’d really like to dedicate this award to my 89-year-old...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry blames ‘mass-scale misinformation’ for vaccine hesitancy in GQ Awards speech

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the GQ Men of the Year awards where he blamed “mass-scale misinformation” for vaccine hesitancy.Prince Harry appeared virtually to present a prize to Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Professor Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, who he hailed as “heroes of the highest order”.Wearing a black velvet tuxedo, Harry took the opportunity to call for greater vaccine equality for poorer countries around the world, warning “until every community can access the vaccine and until every community is connected to trustworthy information about the vaccine, then we are all at...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Downton Abbey fans thrilled with major news about TV series

Good news for Downton Abbey fans everywhere! The entire six seasons of the smash hit show is now available on Netflix, and they are already making quite the stir! The whole boxset only landed on the streaming platform at the weekend, but is already in the top ten trending shows and films - and we can’t say we’re surprised!
Celebritiesjammin1057.com

21 Looks Zendaya Slayed On Instagram

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is the newest member to hit the quarter-century club, celebrating her 25th birthday today. Her name means “giving thanks” in the language of the African Shona tribe. She was born in Oakland, California to teacher parents Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Her father is African-American, while her mother has German and Scottish ancestry; she is the youngest of five older siblings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy