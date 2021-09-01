Exploring career opportunities with ASPIN

On the road to college, organization is paramount. Throughout a student’s academic career organizing school work, academic activities, extracurriculars, and life in general is an exercise through which many students must ultimately learn to become increasingly independent over time. In supporting this pursuit, we have found that those best able to manage the complexities of student life incorporate the very best of executive functioning skills. These students tend to be the most efficient, disciplined, and focused, with the result of optimized grades and test scores. Decades of research have supported these findings, illustrating the positive impact that key skills such as task prioritization, organization, planning, time management, and more have on improving the outcomes of underperforming students.