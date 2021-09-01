Cancel
Travel

One Tank Trip: Lake Erie lighthouses

By David Moss
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 4 days ago

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WJW)– Lake Erie is home to more than 20 lighthouses, some dating back to the early 18th century. Built long before GPS navigation, they marked our shorelines and helped maritime captains gain safety entry to the harbors. Today, many of them are still operational and make for popular...

