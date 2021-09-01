La Margarita honors first responders with free breakfast

Odessa first responders were treated to a special breakfast on September 1.

La Margarita restaurant held its annual first responder appreciation breakfast and invited all local law enforcement and first responders.

"It's just a blessing. It's always good to have part of our community to give back to our personnel. And so as the fire chief it's always good for use to be able to recognize the ones that are doing all the work, and that's our personnel," Odessa Fire and Rescue Chief John Alvarez said.

This is the fifth year for the breakfast, which started after restaurant owner Trina Morales wanted to recognize those working to keep the community safe.

"It's very important for all of our citizens to recognize the value of our local EMS and our first responders, you know, the service they provide to us on a daily basis is something that we should be grateful for," Michael Marrero, Odessa City Manager said.