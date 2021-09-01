Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Exposure to air pollution below legal limits still linked to premature deaths

By Kristina Marusic
ehn.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-term exposure to air pollution is linked to higher levels of illness and mortality even when air pollution levels are well below legal limits, according to a new study. Previous research has linked both acute and long-term exposure to high levels of common outdoor air pollutants like black carbon, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter (PM2.5) to higher risk of respiratory disease, heart disease, cancer, mental illness, and premature death.

www.ehn.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Pollutants#The Bmj Journal#The European Union#Utrecht University#G M3#Eu#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
HealthMedicalXpress

Common air pollutants linked with increased risk of cardiac arrest

A study in Italy has identified a dose-response relationship between the concentration of everyday pollutants and the incidence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The research is presented at ESC Congress 2021. "We studied seven common pollutants and found that as the concentration of each rose, the risk of cardiac arrest increased,"...
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

Indoor Air Pollution Remains a Deadly—and Unregulated—Problem

The air you breathe outside is more heavily regulated than the air you breathe in your home, and air quality advocates want more protection for indoor air quality issues—especially as climate change impacts like fires and heat force people to seek shelter indoors. Harmful indoor air quality has been listed...
Energy Industryyaleclimateconnections.org

Energy production contributes to tens of thousands of premature U.S. deaths each year

Burning coal spews carbon into the atmosphere, and it produces air pollution that’s dangerous to breathe. “As coal use declined in the last decade or so, there’s been a big drop in the health impacts of emissions from coal-fired power plants and from coal use in industry. So that’s no surprise,” says Jonathan Buonocore of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Mental HealthMother Jones

Yet More Evidence Linking Air Pollution to Mental Illness

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Exposure to air pollution is linked to an increased severity of mental...
Healthecowatch.com

Air Pollution From Household Products Is Cutting People’s Lives Short

A specific component of air particle pollution found in some common household products could be responsible for up to 900,000 premature deaths every year — 10 times greater than previous estimates, according to new research published in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics. While the majority of these components, referred to as...
Diseases & Treatmentsearth.com

Common air pollutants contribute to cardiovascular disease

A new study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2021 found that the concentration of common air pollutants is positively correlated with an increased risk of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The study examined the relationship between short-term exposure to gaseous and particulate pollutants and the incidence of cardiac arrest in Lombardy, Italy, in 2019.
HealthEos

The Health and Climate Benefits of Reducing Air Pollution

Air pollution is linked to more than 4 million deaths around the globe every year, according to the World Health Organization. Atmospheric pollutants like aerosols and ozone affect not only human health but also the global climate—though they stay in the atmosphere for significantly shorter time periods than carbon dioxide. Their short atmospheric life span makes aerosols, ozone, and methane—so-called short-lived climate forcers (SLCFs)—prime targets for rapid mitigation. But until now, there was little consensus on what impact SLCF mitigation might have on either the environment or human health.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Wildfire smoke exposure linked to preterm births, study says

Exposure to wildfire smoke could be contributing to preterm births, according to a new study that evaluated wildfire smoke patterns and records of more than 3 million births in California. The study, which was published earlier this month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Research, evaluated every birth in California from...
EnvironmentPhys.org

New data shows strong air pollution policies lengthen life expectancy

Over the last year, COVID-19 lockdowns brought blue skies to the most polluted regions of the globe, while wildfires exacerbated by a drier and hotter climate sent smoke to the normally clean skies of cities thousands of miles away. The conflicting events offer two visions of the future. The difference between those futures lies in policies to reduce fossil fuels.
Scienceearth.com

Even low-level air pollution is dangerous for health

A large international team of scientists led by the Institute for Risk Assessment Sciences at Utrecht University in the Netherlands has found that long-term exposure to air pollution is still strongly linked to higher mortality rates, despite the existence of air quality standards restricting the levels of pollution. Air pollution...
Scienceajmc.com

Air Pollution Linked With Higher Risk of Severe Hypoglycemia, Hypoglycemic Coma Among Pediatric T1D Patients

Researchers revealed exposure to air pollution increases the risk of severe hypoglycemic episodes among youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in Germany. Air pollution was associated with higher glycated hemoglobin (A1C) levels and an increased risk of severe hypoglycemia in individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D), thus leading to a higher risk of diabetes complications, according to study results published in Environmental Research.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Study: Exposure to air pollution linked with increased mental health service use

Exposure to traffic-related air pollution is associated with increased mental health service-use among people recently diagnosed with psychotic and mood disorders such as schizophrenia and depression, a study on data from over 13,000 people has found. Increased use of mental health services reflects mental illness severity, suggesting that initiatives to...
Environmentecowatch.com

Stink, Sulfur and Soot: An Air Pollution Crisis in South Carolina

In less than a year, a South Carolina paper mill has become one of the dirtiest polluters in the United States. The plant is spewing high and dangerous amounts of smelly hydrogen sulfide gas and soot into the air above Catawba, South Carolina and nearby counties. While emergency orders have been issued to stop the smell created by the New-Indy Containerboard paper mill, no regulatory actions have been taken to curb their air pollution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy