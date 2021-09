NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Alex Cora doesn’t want you to get the wrong idea about the Red Sox. Yes, Boston is one of just six teams in Major League Baseball that has yet to reach the 85-percent vaccination threshold that would allow for relaxed protocols. But as the Red Sox manage a COVID-19 outbreak that has impacted 11 members of the organization — eight players and three coaches — Cora doesn’t think having a high vaccination rate would have prevented their current issue.