AiTuiTui Portable Mini Bike Pump $8.99

There’s not a lot of point in owning a folding bike if it weighs the same as a fridge full of rocks, but at just 10.3kg Hummingbird’s new Electric Gen 2.0 (£4495) claims to be the lightest folding electric bike in the world. With 50% more torque and 20% more range than its predecessor, the all-in-one 250W motor means you can pedal the Gen 2.0 over 50km on a single charge, with a top assisted speed of 25km/h, and fold it up in just five seconds when you reach your destination. Pair it with the BitConnect app and it’ll show your speed, power and battery status while you ride, plus you can also use it to adjust the motor-assist level, top speed and regenerative braking. We’re partial to this canary yellow one, but it also comes in four other colours – orange, blue, black and carbon – or you can pay an extra £500 for a custom paint job.