MCPS, Child Protective Services Knew About Sexual Allegations Against Walt Whitman Teacher, Crew Coach
In a detailed letter, to the Whitman Crew Community, the Whitman Crew Boosters Board of Directors acknowledged it knew its coach may have had a sexual relationship in 2018 with a former crew member. They were also aware the relationship allegedly began following her graduation, and that the parent involved had reported it to both Montgomery County Public Schools and Child Protective Services.www.mymcmedia.org
