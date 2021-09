Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. You probably have heard of corned beef and cabbage being eaten around St. Patrick's Day; maybe you've also seen corned beef sandwiches at a Jewish deli. But what exactly is corned beef? How is corned beef made? What is the history of corned beef? There is so much to learn, but mainly, don't be intimidated: we'll walk you through everything you need to know.