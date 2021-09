As of 6:43 AM it was mild and quiet. Most areas were in the low to middle 70’s under partly clear skies. There was a light and variable wind. Hot and humid conditions will return this afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. A frontal boundary will be draped over central Texas today. This will be the focus for isolated to widely scattered showers and non-severe storms. Our western and southern counties will have a slight chance of showers and storms this afternoon through the early evening. Severe storms are not likely, however lightning, heavy showers, and gusty winds will be possible in any storms that fire up. There will be a light east southeast wind.