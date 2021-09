Insomniac Events‘ Secret Project is returning to Los Angeles on October 2 and 3 for an exclusive one-time edition of Secret Project Presents: One Project. The outdoor two-day affair will debut at an all new venue located at 516 S. Anderson St. in the Arts and Warehouse Districts of Downtown LA, and will furnish a new layout as well a unique 360-degree dance floor with ability to sustain the event’s urban and intimate atmosphere. Among the world-class DJs that will be joining in on the celebration of LA’s underground dance music community will be the likes of Ben Böhmer, DJ Tennis, Nina Kraviz, Ash Lauryn, Krystal Klear, Maceo Plex, and more.