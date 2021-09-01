Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier targeted for UFC 269
It’s been known for weeks now that Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier were on a collision course for the UFC title, but now the fight is inching closer to reality. MMA Fighting reported on Wednesday that the expected and highly anticipated bout between ‘Do Bronx’ and ‘The Diamond’ is in the works for UFC 269 on December 11th. No contracts have been issued yet but that won’t stop us from getting hyped up anyway.www.bloodyelbow.com
Comments / 0