Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier targeted for UFC 269

By Mookie Alexander
Bloody Elbow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been known for weeks now that Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier were on a collision course for the UFC title, but now the fight is inching closer to reality. MMA Fighting reported on Wednesday that the expected and highly anticipated bout between ‘Do Bronx’ and ‘The Diamond’ is in the works for UFC 269 on December 11th. No contracts have been issued yet but that won’t stop us from getting hyped up anyway.

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Max Holloway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Attacks Man For ‘Grabbing’ Wife

Dustin Poirier is currently one of the most popular fighters in all of the UFC, especially after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.Megan Fox also previously dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier. Recently, a fan took to Twitter and posted a video from Dustin Poirier’s appearance on...
UFCBloody Elbow

Conor McGregor responds to Anderson Silva’s leg break advice

Conor McGregor continues to heal and rehab from the traumatic leg break he suffered at UFC 264 in July. At that event, he sustained a total fracture of the tibia when one of his kicks collided with the elbow of Dustin Poirier. The fight was ruled a TKO win for Poirier, giving ‘The Diamond’ two TKO wins over ‘Notorious’ and a record of 2-1 in their trilogy of fights.
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reveals The Most Skilled Opponent He’s Ever Faced

Dustin Poirier has revealed who he thinks is the most skilled fighter he’s ever shared the Octagon with. Poirier knows a thing or two about trading leather. “The Diamond” has had 35 pro MMA bouts and is a former interim UFC Lightweight Champion. At the highest of levels, Poirier can scrap.
UFCPosted by
Outsider.com

Conor McGregor Takes Shots at Dustin Poirier: ‘Bounced Your Head Like a Basketball’

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have taken their fight out of the octagon and onto social media. And much like their fight, this feud is taking an ugly turn. Their latest fight ended in the first round when McGregor broke his leg at UFC 264 last month. So, the Notorious One doesn’t count that as a loss. Though, the UFC does, bringing McGregor’s record against Proirer to 1-2. But that isn’t going to stop him from talking trash online.
UFCMMAmania.com

Dustin Poirier just crowned himself ‘undisputed world champion’

Dustin Poirier (28-6-0-1) just laid unofficial claim to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) supremacy in the championship shadow of Charles Oliveira (31-8-0-1). Poirier is next in line to challenge the reigning 155-pound kingpin for the gold strap ... if he wants it, of course. “The Diamond” is a former UFC interim Lightweight champion and it appears he has already visualized himself as the undisputed (and uncrowned) king of the division after successfully chasing two monster Conor McGregor paydays.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Posts Dustin Poirier & UFC Woman Photo

Conor McGregor was able to duke it out with Dustin Poirier in the main event of the UFC 264 pay-per-view. The fight was ultimately a huge letdown as Conor McGregor fractured his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s girlfriend’s swimsuit photo was also leaked recently.
UFCBloody Elbow

Dustin Poirier names the toughest matchup for him at 155 pounds

Dustin Poirier is expected to challenge newly-crowned lightweight champ Charles Oliveira next, but ‘The Diamond’ thinks Islam Makhachev is the tougher matchup for him at 155 pounds. The UFC is trying to market Makhachev as Khabib Nurmagomedov 2.0 and Poirier, who lost to the latter via submission, can see why...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Justin Gaethje says the lightweight division became ‘the laughingstock of the UFC’ after Oliveira and Chandler fought for the belt

Justin Gaethje wasn’t a fan of the Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler fighting for the vacant lightweight title. When Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov were lightweight champions, the division was never hotter as it was considered the best division in the UFC. However, when Nurmagomedov announced his retirement and vacated his belt, the promotion booked Oliveira vs. Chandler, which Gaethje thinks was a big mistake.
UFCmmanews.com

Gaethje Refuses To Acknowledge Oliveira As Champ Until He Beats Poirier

Justin Gaethje says he won’t recognize UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira as the “best” at 155 pounds until he beats Dustin Poirier. After 28 fights that spanned over a decade in the UFC, Oliveira finally saw gold wrapped around his waist at UFC 262 in May. After the great Khabib Nurmagomedov retired following his victory over Justin Gaethje last October, and relinquished the belt earlier this year, “Do Bronx” faced relative promotional newcomer Michael Chandler for the lightweight title.
UFCmmanews.com

Oliveira Responds To Gaethje’s Lack Of Respect For His Title Reign

Charles Oliveira is aware of Justin Gaethje’s recent comments and he wasn’t interested in holding his tongue. Oliveira is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. He captured the gold when he stopped Michael Chandler in the second round of their bout back in May. The title had been vacated after Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished the gold due to retirement.
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Dustin Poirier unfazed by Conor McGregor’s latest attacks: ‘I’m just living rent free’

Dustin Poirier is too busy living his best life to be worried about the ongoing antics of Conor McGregor. Last month, Poirier won his second straight fight over McGregor, scoring a first-round TKO when McGregor’s leg broke. Immediately afterwards, McGregor unleashed a bitter rant aimed at Poirier and his family and since then, “Notorious” hasn’t really stopped, periodically taking shots at Poirier over social media, including earlier this week. McGregor’s continued aggression has drawn criticism from several MMA luminaries but for Poirier, he says these are just the actions of a man going stir-crazy.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre stumps for Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight: “Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now”

Georges St-Pierre stumped for a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight, saying that “Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now.”. The UFC legend St-Pierre was recently a guest on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour and he was asked what he thinks about McGregor’s recent downfall, which includes two TKO losses to Poirier, the latter resulting in him shattering his leg at UFC 264. When asked if McGregor should go after the fourth fight with Poirier if and when he returns to the Octagon next year, GSP suggested that it would be a bad idea and that Diaz is a better choice for him.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier explains why Max Holloway is the most skilled opponent he has beat

Dustin Poirier believes Max Holloway is the most skilled opponent he has ever beat. Poirier and Holloway first met at UFC 143 which was Holloway’s UFC debut. Poirier ended up winning by first-round submission but they then rematched in 2019 at UFC 236 for the interim lightweight title. Holloway was the reigning featherweight champ and Poirier was a top contender and it was “The Diamond” who won a decision.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier ‘Parties’ With Dave Chappelle In Photo

UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier was recently spotted meeting Dave Chappelle at a Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley afterparty. ‘The Diamond’ took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with the caption:. “Great catching up with Dave last night!. #ElDiamante #Chappelle @robertgrahamnyc”. Check out the Instagram post below:. Dan...
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Why Was Dustin Poirier In Jake Paul’s Locker Room?

Jake Paul‘s locker room ahead of the Tyron Woodley fight and now we know why. On Aug. 29, Paul and Woodley went one-on-one in an eight-round cruiserweight battle. The bout went the distance and Paul earned the split decision victory. The general consensus is that Woodley didn’t push the pace enough to earn the nod.
UFCMuscle & Fitness

UFC Star Dustin Poirier Recovered and Ready for His Next Round

Nearly two years to the day since his last UFC defeat, you could say Dustin Poirier has recovered quite nicely. Following his 2019 loss to unbeaten and then-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, Poirier (28-6) has won three in a row, including two victories in 2021 against Conor McGregor, capped by a second-round TKO against the former champion at July’s UFC 257.

Comments / 0

Community Policy