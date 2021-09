The playoffs in ESPN's standard head-to-head leagues begin this week, the first of a two-week semifinal matchup, with the winners of these Weeks 22-23 matchups then facing off during a two-week championship battle. For those of you in traditional roto or seasonal points, be aware that only 380 total games, or 15.6% of the season's total schedule, remains in the year (barring postponements between now and Monday).