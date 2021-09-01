Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Some very cool creatures appear in Shudder’s “CREEPSHOW” third-season trailer; poster, too

rue-morgue.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest round of frightful episodes premieres next month, and it looks to be packed with monsters and demons. Shudder has released a teaser trailer and key art for season three of CREEPSHOW, its anthology series based on George A. Romero’s classic film. With Greg Nicotero once more serving as executive producer and showrunner, the show premieres Thursday, September 23, and the guest stars this season include Michael Rooker, James Remar, Johnathon Schaech, Reid Scott, Hannah Fierman (V/H/S), King Bach and Ethan Embry. As Shudder’s PR describes it, “A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…”

rue-morgue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
James Remar
Person
Greg Nicotero
Person
George A. Romero
Person
Reid Scott
Person
Ethan Embry
Person
King Bach
Person
Johnathon Schaech
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creepshow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Final Season Reveals Rick Grimes Movie Ties

The Walking Dead: World Beyond reveals ties to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) when Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) touches down in Season 2 of The Walking Dead spin-off. Before the two-season event series comes to an epic conclusion in the final ten episodes, World Beyond catches up with Jadis/Anne years after she disappears with Rick aboard a helicopter piloted by the Civic Republic Military. Jadis, once the leader of the Civic Republic-aligned Scavengers on The Walking Dead, is now a soldier in the black-clad CRM: the authoritarian arm of the top-secret society home to some 200,000 survivors and the last light of the world.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrifying Horror Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

As fall quickly approaches, many people are getting in the Halloween mood. And what better way to celebrate the coming season than by settling in with a good horror film? And currently, a terrifying movie is shooting up the Netflix charts. According to Flixpatrol’s figures, The Old Ways is currently...
TV SeriesGamespot

Creepshow Season 3 Trailer Delivers Weird Monsters And Comic Book Chills

The trailer for Creepshow Season 3 has been released. The latest season of Shudder's popular horror anthology show releases on September 23. The trailer cuts together lots of moments from Season 3's 12 stories, and while it's not always clear what the episodes will be about, it definitely looks like showrunner Greg Nicotero has pulled out all the scary stops for this season. The Suicide Squad and Walking Dead actor Michael Rooker appear as a cop somewhat alarmed by lots of dead bodies, and there are lots of cool, gooey monster effects--plus the stylized comic book visuals that were kickstarted in the original 1982 Creepshow movie. Check the trailer out below:
TV & VideosThe Verge

Netflix’s Midnight Mass is the next horror series from the mind behind Haunting of Hill House

The mind behind one of Netflix’s most unsettling shows is back with a new series. Midnight Mass is a new seven-episode show from Mike Flanagan, perhaps best-known as the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor. And while the new series — which stars the likes of Rahul Kohli, Zach Gilford, and Hamish Linklater — isn’t part of that anthology, the first trailer has some very similar, and creepy, vibes. Check it out above.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reveals First Look At New Vampire Thriller Bone Teeth

Netflix subscribers are clearly enamored with the idea of high concept vampiric content, as evidenced by recent smash hit Blood Red Sky becoming the streamer’s most-watched German original project ever after racking up 50 million streams in four weeks, dominating the most-watched list and going down a storm with genre fans.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel comes to Netflix: Why do we love scaring ourselves with horror movies?

Horror movies: you either love them or hate them. It’s rare you’ll find anyone sitting on the fence about cult classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which Netflix has just announced will be getting a sequel.Murderous villain Leatherface will return in a follow-up to the notorious 1974 movie set in the present day, directed by David Blue Garcia.Leatherface is coming to Netflix. @ElsieKFisher, Sarah Yarkin, @jacoblatimore and @MoeDunford will star in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a new chapter in the iconic horror franchise that is set in the present day and returns to the roots of Tobe Hooper’s horror classic— Netflix...
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Trailer: A Punishing New World

"This new world is punishing," hisses Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) from ground zero of the nuclear zombie apocalypse in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Texas is an irradiated wasteland after Strand and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) failed to prevent Teddy Maddox (John Glover) from firing a submarine-launched nuclear missile in Season 6, ushering in an explosive ending and a "beginning" — a harsh new reality of surviving nuclear fallout in a world already overrun by the zombified undead. Get a fresh look at the new season before The Walking Dead spin-off returns to AMC on October 17.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Shudder's Behind the Monsters docuseries will explore Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Chucky and more horror icons

Shudder general manager Craig Engler says of Behind the Monsters, premiering Oct. 26 in time for Halloween: "In the history of film, only a handful of stars and characters like Mickey Mouse or Marilyn Monroe have risen to the heights of fame to become instantly recognizable the world over. Yet somehow, a small group of monsters who got their start in low-budget horror movies have transcended their humble beginnings to become international pop culture icons. Behind the Monsters will tell the story of their unlikely rise to fame, from the ideas that inspired them to the indelible mark they’ve left on the world."
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

From Old to The Fly, how horror movies made us terrified of ageing

When we think of the things most likely to scare us in horror movies, chances are the very concept of ageing doesn’t rank particularly highly on the list. But that has all changed with one of the summer’s major cinema releases bringing that seemingly unspoken fear to the forefront. With his latest film Old, adapted from the graphic novel Sandcastle, director M. Night Shyamalan explores our anxieties of how our physical and mental states adapt to growing older via a thrilling concept straight out of The Twilight Zone (one of the best TV series ever).
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Shudder Acquires Period Horror Movie ‘The Last Thing Mary Saw’ Featuring ‘Orphan’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman

In addition to the recently released Escape Room 2, Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman appears in the period horror movie The Last Thing Mary Saw, set in the year 1843. Set to World Premiere at the virtual edition of the Fantasia Film Festival, Fuhrman stars alongside Rory Culkin (Lords of Chaos), Stefanie Scott (Insidious: Chapter 3) and Judith Roberts (You Were Never Really Here). Ahead of the Fantasia premiere, we’ve just learned today that Shudder has acquired the film, currently set for release sometime in “early 2022.”
ComicsComicBook

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Shows Off Japanese Dub With New Trailer

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has shown off its Japanese dub with the newest trailer for the Netflix original anime film! Following the huge wave of success for the debut season of the original series on Netflix, The Witcher was announced to expand its universe with a slew of new projects that not only included a second season of the main series but a brand new anime film set years before the events of the series. This new film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, follows a Witcher named Vesemir instead as he comes to grips with his own challenges.
ComicsFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Netflix's 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' Anime

"Hunting monsters for coin wasn't enough?!" Netflix has unveiled the full official trailer for a film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a spin-off anime feature complimenting their live-action fantasy series "The Witcher". Arriving on Netflix later this month for those interested. The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt (played by Henry Cavill on the show), there was Vesemir -- a cocky young witcher who delights in slaying monsters for coin. When a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns some witchering jobs are about more than just money… The voice cast includes Theo James as Vesemir, along with Graham McTavish, Mary McDonnell, and Lara Pulver. This anime film was made by Studio Mir in Korea, also known for " The Legend of Korra" and "The Boondocks" and "Voltron: Legendary Defender", among many other shows. So this looks pretty dang good - even if you don't watch "The Witcher" series or know anything about it, this film might still be a worth a watch anyway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy