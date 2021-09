The New York Giants have announced that they have parted ways with wide receivers C.J. Board and Dante Pettis, as well as linebacker Trent Harris. More specifically, the Giants released board, while they waived Pettis and Harris. Board being released outright means that he is immediately eligible to be signed by another team, while Pettis and Harris must first go through the waiver wire. The Giants like all three players, particularly on special teams, and it’s possible that we could see more roster maneuvering to bring them back.