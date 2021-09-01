Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 07:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Noble The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has extended the * Flood Warning for Small stream in South Central Noble County in east central Ohio * Until 200 PM EDT Thursday. * At 738 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated stream levels were still above flood stage across the warned area. The streams have crested, and should start to fall this morning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dexter City and Harriettsville.