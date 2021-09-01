Cancel
Grant County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Pulaski; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Grant, northwestern Jefferson, southeastern Saline and south central Pulaski Counties through 600 PM CDT At 535 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wrightsville, or 9 miles southeast of Southwest Little Rock, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wrightsville... Redfield East End... Orion Cane Creek... Ironton Hensley... Jefferson Kearney... Ico Woodson... F.B. Baugh Recreation Area Parkers-Iron Springs This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 6 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

