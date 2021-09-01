Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-02 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Coastal DownEast and Interior DownEast Maine, including the following areas, in Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. * Through Thursday evening. * Tropical moisture associated with the Remnants of Ida will bring heavy rainfall to the area. * Rainfall rates will rapidly increase Thursday morning with heavy rain persisting into Thursday afternoon. Rainfall rates will likely exceed 1 inch per hour at times Thursday. Rainfall totals of 1.50 to 3.00 inches are expected from late tonight into late Thursday evening. Locally higher amounts are possible. These rainfall totals and rain rates could lead to flash flooding.alerts.weather.gov
