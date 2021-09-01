Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, ME

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Coastal DownEast and Interior DownEast Maine, including the following areas, in Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. * Through Thursday evening. * Tropical moisture associated with the Remnants of Ida will bring heavy rainfall to the area. * Rainfall rates will rapidly increase Thursday morning with heavy rain persisting into Thursday afternoon. Rainfall rates will likely exceed 1 inch per hour at times Thursday. Rainfall totals of 1.50 to 3.00 inches are expected from late tonight into late Thursday evening. Locally higher amounts are possible. These rainfall totals and rain rates could lead to flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, ME
County
Hancock County, ME
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Central Washington#Extreme Weather#Coastal Hancock#Coastal Washington#Coastal Downeast Maine#The Remnants Of Ida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 501 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to near Dudleyville to near Kearny to 13 miles southeast of Superior, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mammoth, Kearny, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Kelvin and San Carlos Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wichita County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wichita The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Wichita County in west central Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 544 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Leoti. Roadways covered in Leoti with torrential rainfall FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 558 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Dudleyville to 10 miles north of Oracle to 17 miles north of Saddlebrooke to 18 miles southwest of Kearny, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Tortolita, Dudleyville, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Picacho Peak State Park, Catalina State Park, Red Rock, Campo Bonito, Dove Mountain, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Issaquena County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Issaquena, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Issaquena; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central East Carroll Parish, south central Washington and northwestern Issaquena Counties through 615 PM CDT At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Shelburn, or near Lake Providence, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Providence, Shelburn, Fitler, Grace, Glen Allan and Mayersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Bolivar County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bolivar A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Washington and southern Bolivar Counties through 415 PM CDT At 318 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arkansas City, or 14 miles southeast of Rohwer, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Shaw, Scott, Benoit, Winterville and Lamont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTY At 619 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rainfall, with between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kearny and Dudleyville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cimarron County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cimarron FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CIMARRON COUNTY At 637 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in Felt and along U.S. Highway 56 to the northeast of Felt. Some locations that will experience flooding include Felt.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 555 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:25:00 Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 425 PM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain is diminishing over leeward Big Island, though isolated heavy showers continue to fall at a rates up to 1 inch per hour between Kailua-Kona and Waikoloa. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Puuanahulu, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Kona International Airport and Waikoloa Beach. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding persists.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTY At 619 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rainfall, with between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kearny and Dudleyville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRIFFEN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Griffen Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe and Cutter. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 255 and 261. US Highway 60 between mile markers 256 and 257...and between mile markers 261 and 262. AZ Route 77 near mile marker 170. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRIFFEN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Griffen Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe and Cutter. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 255 and 261. US Highway 60 between mile markers 256 and 257...and between mile markers 261 and 262. AZ Route 77 near mile marker 170. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:25:00 Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 425 PM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain is diminishing over leeward Big Island, though isolated heavy showers continue to fall at a rates up to 1 inch per hour between Kailua-Kona and Waikoloa. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Puuanahulu, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Kona International Airport and Waikoloa Beach. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding persists.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Safford Regional Airport, Roper Lake State Park, Central and Swift Trail Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 1244 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tombstone and Charleston. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Safford Regional Airport, Roper Lake State Park, Central and Swift Trail Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy