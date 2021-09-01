From the Publisher: Falling for September

For me, September has always been the start of the new year rather than January. This notion probably has a lot to do with the beginning of school — at least when I attended, it always started after Labor Day. This feeling, however, comes from more than the start of a new semester. The weather is still warm, but summer is basically over and fall just a few weeks away. The anticipation of crisp mornings and cooler days brings excitement for the upcoming time spent afield with shotgun in hand and dogs ahead working the field edges for quail.